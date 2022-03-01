RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Up 561.1% in February

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 561.1% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

