Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Peoples Financial Services worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFIS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.17. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 36.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

