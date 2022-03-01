Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Hudson Global worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 million, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.14.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

