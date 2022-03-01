Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.92% of Great Elm Group worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 109,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 164,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

GEG stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.21. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

