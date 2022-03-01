Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,009,850 Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $224.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.41. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTXR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

