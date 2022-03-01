Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.28% of ImmuCell worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ImmuCell during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. ImmuCell Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

