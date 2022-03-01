Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Renault alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RNLSY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

RNLSY stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Renault has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Renault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renault (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.