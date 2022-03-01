Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,854 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Rent-A-Center worth $28,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on RCII. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

