Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Lowered to $44.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

RCII stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,682,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,962,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

