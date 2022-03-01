Repro Med Systems (KRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Repro Med Systems to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 45,856 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

