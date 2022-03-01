Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

