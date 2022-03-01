Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guardant Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guardant Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.48) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of GH stock opened at $66.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Guardant Health has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 182.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 35.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Guardant Health by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,917,000 after buying an additional 269,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

