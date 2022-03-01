Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 26,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 641,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.