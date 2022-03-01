Reviewing Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) and Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Adhera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 6 0 0 2.00 Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.22%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Adhera Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Adhera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 4.47% 23.53% 5.36% Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -10,592.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Adhera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.66 billion 0.54 -$3.99 billion $0.66 12.32 Adhera Therapeutics $250,000.00 4.54 -$3.77 million ($0.60) -0.11

Adhera Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Adhera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Adhera Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Adhera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

