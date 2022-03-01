Reviewing Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) & Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ferrovial and Dundee Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 3 4 0 2.57 Dundee Precious Metals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ferrovial currently has a consensus price target of $30.12, indicating a potential upside of 11.39%. Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Ferrovial.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrovial and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals 32.72% 23.35% 19.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrovial and Dundee Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial $7.24 billion 2.74 -$468.34 million N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals $641.44 million 1.77 $209.82 million $1.12 5.31

Dundee Precious Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrovial.

Volatility and Risk

Ferrovial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Ferrovial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial (Get Rating)

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure. The Toll Roads segment focuses on the development, financing and operating of toll roads. The Airports segment focuses on the development, financing and operating of airports as well as integrated solutions for the development and management of electrical networks. The company was founded by Rafael del Pino y Moreno on December 18, 1952 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Dundee Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production. The Ada Tepe segment engages in the production of gold in Bulgaria. The Tsumeb segment represents the smelter operation. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of general and administrative costs, corporate social responsibility expenses, exploration and development projects, and other income and cost items. The company was founded by Nathan Edward Goodman on September 2, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

