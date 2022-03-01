REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of REX American Resources worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $153,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REX opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $559.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.03.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

