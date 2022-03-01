Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,052 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,084,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.