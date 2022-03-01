Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given New GBX 740 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.53) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RTMVY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $695.00.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 42,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,494. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.