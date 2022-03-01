Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (RIII) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24 on March 31st

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RIII opened at GBX 2,350 ($31.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £172.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.33. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 52 week low of GBX 2,220 ($29.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,796.30 ($37.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,587.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,609.76.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

