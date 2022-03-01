Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (RIII) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24 on March 31st

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
RIII opened at GBX 2,350 ($31.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £172.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.33. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 52 week low of GBX 2,220 ($29.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,796.30 ($37.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,587.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,609.76.
