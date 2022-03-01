RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Increases Dividend to GBX 18.50 Per Share

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:RCP opened at GBX 2,467 ($33.10) on Tuesday. RIT Capital Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 2,105 ($28.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,787 ($37.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,608.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.