RK Asset Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. NewMarket accounts for approximately 3.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NewMarket worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEU. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.59. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $405.86. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.64 and a 200 day moving average of $339.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

NEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

