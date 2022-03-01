Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $26.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. 16,981,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,928,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,538 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

