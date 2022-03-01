Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Roku worth $25,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,983,000 after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,871,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,580,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.