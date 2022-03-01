Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of ROOT opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Root has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 100.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Root by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Root by 31.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Root by 0.6% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Root by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

