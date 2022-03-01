Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.30 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.60 ($8.54).

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded down €0.60 ($0.67) on Tuesday, reaching €7.53 ($8.47). 15,415,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.75 and its 200-day moving average is €6.62. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.69). The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of -3.23.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

