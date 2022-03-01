Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

