Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,466 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.08% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $52.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.