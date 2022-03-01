Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,377 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.71% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

INN opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

