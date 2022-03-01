Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.96% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 119.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PIE opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.