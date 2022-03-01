Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$39.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.67.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of JWEL opened at C$32.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.84. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.33 and a 52 week high of C$41.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.