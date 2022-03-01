Royal Bank of Canada Sells 15,144 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.97% of Omeros worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 20.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 94.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

