Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$17.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAS. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.13.

CAS stock opened at C$13.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$11.77 and a 12 month high of C$18.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

