Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$51.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.06.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$24.53 and a 52 week high of C$51.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Stelco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.