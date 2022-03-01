RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after purchasing an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after purchasing an additional 282,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 195,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

