RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,868,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSHN opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. RushNet has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.02.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

