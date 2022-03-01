RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $595.55

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 595.55 ($7.99) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($6.05). RWS shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.17), with a volume of 669,401 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.87) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.26) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.00) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 745 ($10.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 747.50 ($10.03).

The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 540.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 595.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($40,185.16).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

