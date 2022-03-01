S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after buying an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,036,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after buying an additional 251,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after buying an additional 664,514 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

