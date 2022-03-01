S.A. Mason LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.06.

