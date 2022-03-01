S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IMCB opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79.

