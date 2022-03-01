S.A. Mason LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

