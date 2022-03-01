SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $318,118.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003736 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00043090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.76 or 0.06720930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,526.69 or 1.00021664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00047933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002803 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,655,138 coins and its circulating supply is 1,300,427 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

