SafeBlast Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $274,958.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,543.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $326.60 or 0.00750037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00201125 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00032145 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

