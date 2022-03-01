SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 151,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

