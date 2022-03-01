SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.11)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5-$112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.78 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.14.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.37. 2,190,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

