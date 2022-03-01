SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

SAIL stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 129,065 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

