Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 65,700 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director David Awram sold 65,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$591,483.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 332,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,989,289.71.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, David Awram sold 23,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35.

On Thursday, December 23rd, David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$9.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.98. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cormark lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

