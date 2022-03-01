Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.12

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 4894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Sasol by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sasol by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sasol by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.