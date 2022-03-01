SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.12 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $2.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS.
SBA Communications stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,320. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.32 and its 200 day moving average is $343.62. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.38.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
