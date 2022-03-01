SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.12 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $2.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS.

SBA Communications stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,320. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.32 and its 200 day moving average is $343.62. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

