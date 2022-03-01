SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.48-$11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.428-$2.468 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.38.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.39. The stock had a trading volume of 969,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.62. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.18. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.