SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $384.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $379.00 to $384.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.
SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.77.
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $303.39 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
