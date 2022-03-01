SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $384.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $379.00 to $384.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $303.39 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

